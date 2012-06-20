4 Things That Ninth-Graders Can Teach You About Risk-Taking Design

If you’re like me, you discovered design as a career option later in life–in college, or even after graduating and working in another field. By that point, most of us had already lost the mindset most beneficial for creative design. I find that life teaches us some bad habits as we grow up that get in the way of our creativity. Chief among them are perfectionism and professionalism. They have their proper place and time, but such control-based habits need to be put aside during the early phases of an innovation project, when raw creative power is essential.

This type of raw honesty leads to authentic design that resonates.

We start to learn these habits in school. Leading thinkers such as Ken Robinson have reported extensively on how schools kill creativity. With an emphasis on performance and mastery, they encourage perfection at the expense of the ability to experiment and possibly fail. Then comes the workplace, where corporate professionalism requires that business be dealt with rationally and dispassionately. Before I founded Karten Design, I worked as an in-house designer in the corporate world. I quickly realized that to succeed in this type of environment you couldn’t display any type of emotion. People never got mad or excited in meetings. They wore tightly controlled masks that hid their core, unpolished selves–their source of creativity.

With perfectionism and professionalism instilled in people early in life, how do we ensure that designers of the future enter the profession with the right mindset? Catch them while they’re still young, before they learn many of those inhibiting rules in schools and in the workplace.

Recently, I decided to do something about it. Karten Design partnered with the Da Vinci Design High School, an independent charter school in the South Bay of Los Angeles with a hands-on, project-based learning model, to teach the freshman class about product design. In a project aimed at combining physics curriculum in electromagnetism with a humanities unit on social-change poetry, we presented students with a set of driving questions: What would headphones look like if they were meant to transmit a message of social change? How would they look if they were intended to appeal to a certain target audience, so they could deliver their message to the right set of ears? To answer this question, students would design and build a pair of working headphones to address those questions.

While we taught them the framework of the innovation process, these ninth-graders taught me something in return. They reminded me just how important personal passion and emotion are in successful product design, and how much working adults hold back.

Sixty-four students sat in the brightly painted physics classroom on the day we first met them, their chairs crowded around the work tables and spilling over into the aisles as two classes combined for their interdisciplinary learning session. Some students wore chunky, polished headphones around their necks like jewelry. “Music is our passion,” they’d told us as we worked with a small group of students to plan this project. “It’s who we are.”

These 14- and 15-year-olds, all at a phase of life where they’re exploring the boundaries of their own identities, understood as well as any marketing professional how headphones and the music they play can help define someone as an individual. But as freshmen in high school, most of the students had not yet experienced their first internship or summer job. In their naïveté, they approached this project from a fresh perspective–their own personal passion, which they expressed with surprising intensity.