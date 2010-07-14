Public Relations: Put ‘Em to the Test — How are Big Name Consulting Companies Doing on Social Media?

Big-name consulting companies like McKinsey and Accenture

position themselves as global leaders so you’d think they’d be ahead of the

pack in social media.

Wrong. Or at least my little experiment showed that some of these

big fellas have little ears when it comes to listening and responding to social

media queries. To put their social media attennae to the test, I tweeted

the following last week to seven of the world’s biggest consulting firms,

calling out their respective Twitter names in my tweets: “@bigname consulting company, can you help? Trying to reach

someone in PR in US to interview for a story & could use some direction? Now, I’d like to say my Twitter account was ablaze with all

of these heavy hitters’ responses. Instead, I have yet to hear from the likes

of Accenture, McGinsey, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company and Booze

& Company. As for the others?

Price Waterhouse Coopers emailed me the following day and

offered to help. And a special gold star in social media alertness goes to the

aptly-named firm Monitor Group. In about two minutes

after I posted my Twitter Query, Monitor.com’s Managing Editor Michael Goldberg

called me to see how he could help. Goldberg said he has on his desktop a

Twitter client (he declined to say which one) to monitor (I couldn’t resist the

word) what’s being said about his company. I also reached out to Deloitte – both as part of my test and

for a content marketing story I’m working on. After the traditional PR route

failed with Deloitte (leaving voice and email messages), I turned to Twitter to

share my frustration: @Deloitte, no one ever got back to me & here I was going to praise your PR work. Left multiple emails/vmails. Can u help?Around 10 hours

later, Deloitte responded and around 17 hours later two Deloitte PR people

tweeted me offering to help. And low and behold

the PR department kicked into gear the traditional way emailing me and

voicemailing.

Well, at least they

responded. Just not on Twitter

time. A bit of irony for a company that

talks up social media: “In a connected world, power shifts to those

most able to connect,” reads a Deloitte document from its Australia

practice. Now, I wasn’t sure

if I had unrealistic expectations with these firms so I turned to social media

guru Aaron Strout, CMO of Powered.com “I’m not surprised,”

said Aaron, when told of my experience. “In fact, I would be pleasantly

surprised if these companies were responding. It’s still the minority that are

listening and doing proactive outreach.’ “Very few companies

have discovered the art of conversation, of when to engage and how to react

with folks. And B2B companies are less inclined to get outside the box. We’re

still at the tip of the iceberg.” Wendy Marx

How

can a self-proclaimed geeky company with no knowledge of public relations go

from virtual anonymity to media darling with just one tweet?

This

is the story of how social media is changing how companies make news and how the

new world of public relations is practiced. It

all began around 10 am PT on August 12, 2009, when Ryan Kelly, founder and CEO,

of market research firm Pear Analytics, of San Antonio, posted the following on

Twitter: “The Twitter Study we mentioned at

#bmprsa is now

available: http://bit.ly/17htXE interesting results…” BMPRSA

is a San Antonio PR and social media group where Kelly had spoken a few weeks

before and mentioned the pending study.

No sooner did he post the tweet

that a friend from sales and marketing company Sales by 5 (hyperlink) DM’d or

direct messaged him on Twitter “ Please let me know when you release it, and I’ll send

it to Mashable”. By

5 pm the very same day, Pear’s study was featured on the front page of

Mashable, one of the largest blogs discussing social media and technology. By 6

pm, the study was the Number One and Two trending topic on Twitter. Later

that evening, Kelly was interviewed by Robert Scoble, formerly of Fast Company

and now an evangelist for Rackspace.

See on GOOGLE? And from there it went viral. Google

Pear Analytics today and you’ll see some 500 articles from everyone from the

BBC to CNET to NBC.com to outlets worldwide writing about its study. It’s the

sort of publicity a company would pay a big chuck of change to get.

Besides

pointing out the phenomenal “make or break” quality of social media, there’s a

delicious irony to Pear’s story. Its study’s big news was that 40% of Twitter

messages are what it cleverly called “pointless babble” with just 8.7% of Tweets to be deemed of value with

worthwhile news content. Of

course, without Twitter, Pear’s study might have seen the fate of so many

studies that end up unread and unreported. Nothing like soaring to prominence

on a media you’re deflating. So

what’s the secret to Pear’s PR success?

“I

can attribute its success to a few things,” says Ryan, who was as surprised as

anyone that the study took off and says “I know nothing about PR.” “One, by analyzing the Twitter stream and

categorizing the content we did something no one else had done. Where, however,

we really struck a chord was by labeling the most popular category

“pointless babble.” I think if we would have named this something else, it

may not have gone as far. Most of the news outlets used that phrase in

their headlines. And

lastly, I have to say we had a little luck that day in that no other major news

happened that week – like Michael Jackson – that would have buried our news

easily.” And

we’ll add that he had the smarts to post this very not “pointless babble” on

Twitter.

I’d

love to hear what you think about the “Tweet” heard ‘round the world and what

it says about the practice of public relations?

.