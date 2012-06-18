Watch: A Recreation Of The Soothing Magic Of Sunlight

Light, for all the visual clarity it imparts, can be quite elusive. “It seems very evident in terms of revealing objects, however, it is not usually noticed because we see things reflected against it,” Sang Jun Yoo tells Co.Design. The new media artist explored his own “emotional connection to sunlight” for Distant Light, a space installation and his thesis for a Design and Technology degree at Parsons.

The project is a study of the relationship between natural and artificial surroundings, and our changing perception of the two. In it, sheer sheets blow gently in a man-made breeze, accompanied by a soft computer-generated whirr. “Wind is something you cannot see. I wanted to deliver the flow from the curves of the moving curtain walls and the sound to amplify the experience,” Yoo says. The translucent swathes mimic the movement of fabric in front of an open window, and are backlit in a rotating spectrum of natural hues. “I used yellow with no hesitation because it is the color of the sunlight–which appears along with white and red throughout the day–then added blue and purple which imitate the Northern Lights,” he says.

Experiencing the installation was meant to elicit an emotional response, and Yoo was pleased that these varied significantly from guest to guest. “Most visitors were very quiet trying to figure out their location and perception in the ambient space, then some would start to say something while many others kept thinking,” he says. “A friend told me he was reminded of a childhood memory of his mother doing laundry in the sun. Some people said that the light source from the projector reminded them of the sun or the moon, or even the view from a moving train at dusk.” Even the artist wasn’t immune from interpreting his own creation, and his response shows the deep, lasting impact of incredibly simple pleasures. “Slowly rocking window curtains against the sunlight is one of the most beautiful images I’ve ever seen,” Yoo says.

(H/T Triangulation Blog)