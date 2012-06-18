Anti-Fashion Fashion: Jewelry That Celebrates Wrinkles Instead Of Hiding Them

As arbiters of beauty, Americans have grown more accepting of the single flaw–a gap tooth, a mole, or thick eyebrows–on a pretty face. But wrinkles are still something that should be erased, filled, or otherwise concealed. The FDA reports that the cosmetics market reaps $60 billion each year . Noa Zilberman takes an artistic stand against our preoccupation with aging skin, with jewelry pieces that emphasize, beautify, and celebrate her wrinkles.

Developed as part of her first year as a master’s student at Jerusalem’s Bezalel Academy, the young Israeli artist traced the lines on her face, filling the creases, both visible and imagined, with gold-plated brass. The result is a four-piece collection including a multi-strand choker, forehead tiara, an eye piece, and what she calls “cleavage jewelry.” Zilberman likens the process to tracking trails on a “personal astrological map” that “was determined on the day [she] was born.” The pieces aren’t for sale, though the artist demurs if “someone really insists, I guess I can make a copy.”

[Photos by Gideon Levin]