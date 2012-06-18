Watch: An Old-Timey Cartoon Aims To Destroy Your Consumerist Cravings

It’s in French. You can watch it with subtitles, but you won’t need to understand a rhyme of French hip-hop to grasp the message.

For Odezenne’s latest music video, Dedans (or “in”), animators Vladimir Mavounia-Kouka and Laurent Box produced this hilarious, stinging portrait of our society. The old-timey cartoon tracks the germ of an idea, all the way through its production, marketing, and eventual pop culture upheaval. The product is called a “pyramid-single-hole-multi-use,” but let’s not kid ourselves, it could just as easily be the next Apple product.

The idea “came an afternoon when I received a message on my iPhone,” Mavounia-Kouka admits to me about his absurdly useless but lustable product. The “pyramid-single-hole-multi-use” is a remarkable faux invention. It has all of the backwards appeal of a Trammel of Archimedes, but the pyramid iconography is perfect for visual plays–it’s vaguely cultish and universally recognizable at the same time, a shape that works just as well as a religious icon as a KKK-esque hood as an emoji turd as, well, even an actual pyramid of Giza.

Somehow, I’m left feeling better or worse for watching the video, like I’m looking in the mirror with a drunken objectivity, cataloging a few decades of wear with an apathetic acuteness. Is it bad that, by the time the video ends, I sort of want a pyramid-single-hole-multi-use for my very own? To be ironic, I mean. Really. (I think.)

[Hat tip: fubiz]