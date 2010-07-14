iFive: BP Delays Cap Test, Apple Finds Allies, Microsoft’s 12th Man, WikiLeaks Details, Google Thanks Fiber Fans

While you were sleeping, innovation was putting on a jaunty little cap to wear with its oil-colored capelet, eschewing anything nerdlike such as black T-shirts, and leaving home without its British citizenship.

1. What is a disaster without conspiracy theories? Eco-warriors, big business, the U.S. government, and Kim Jong Il could all be responsible for the Deepwater oil spill, depending which paranoia you subscribe to. As BP delays tests on the new cap on the Deepwater oil spill, Mitch Landrieu, the new mayor of New Orleans is profiled in the NYT today.

2. After Consumer Report’s somewhat off-message iPhone 4 review, Apple has found itself some allies–which it might need to prevent another dip in its stock like yesterday‘s. As well as FastCompany’s very own Kit Eaton picking holes in CR’s incomplete science, an electromagnetic engineer called Bob (he’s also Global Head of Research & Chief Analyst at TowerGroup) pours cold water on the report. “From what I see in the reports, Consumer Reports replicated the same uncontrolled, unscientific experiments that many of the blogging sites have done.” No day is complete without an Apple gossip, and today’s is an OLED version of the iPad, in various sizes, coming to a rumormonger near you soon.

3. Microsoft now–and we’ll kick off with the less-than-good news that its Office 2010 is enjoying not-so-great sales. The exact quote, from NPD Group’s VP of Industry Analytics, has the first two weeks’ worth as “a bit disappointing.” Better news (anything that makes MS look less like a bunch of nerds who list black T-shirts, pizza, and Dungeons and Dragons as their favorite things has got to be a winner, IMO) is that the 12th man in the Russian spy ring, worked on the Redmond campus as a software tester. Meanwhile, Anna Chapman has had her British citizenship revoked.

4. The U.S. Military has revealed to the BBC how WikiLeaks obtained footage of the incident in Iraq. Bradley Manning, who was on tour in Iraq, took data off military network SIPR Net and sent it to WikiLeaks. The website’s spokesperson is interviewed in the Guardian today, and describes himself as an “information activist.” Funny that, the Guardian describes his speeches as “rambling.”

5. Google makes a cute little thank-you video for Google Fiber, an up-and-coming, ultra high-speed broadband experiment. Over 1,000 communities across the U.S. applied for the project, and the winner, which has still not been chosen, will be announced at the end of the year.