Robotic Tutu Dances At The Press Of A Button

Here’s one for all the lazy ballerinas out there: The Dancing Dress, by Icelandic fashion designer Ninna Thorarinsdottir shimmies and shakes at the press of a button so you don’t have to. “The dress works with a radio control ( like the ones that you see with the little remote control cars and helicopters),” Thorarinsdottir tells Co.Design. “It moves servos I’ve fitted inside the dress and when they move, they make the whole structure moves.”

Thorarinsdottir doesn’t envision the dress replacing the wearer’s dance moves altogether. It’s about “intertwining the organic and the robotic movement,” she says. “The outer skin is dancing with you, kind of a robotic ballerina.”

Too bad the dress doesn’t move more gracefully. Imagine dropping $300 for front row seats to Swan Lake, and instead of fouettes and pirouettes, you get a juddering Odette who looks like she stole some Ikea shelves and stashed them under her tutu. Still, we’ll give Thorarinsdottir two thumbs up for straight-up strangeness.

[Images courtesy of Ninna Thorarinsdottir; h/t Design Milk]