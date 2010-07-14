WANTED: LaCie XtremKey Ultra-Rugged USB Flash Drive

I don’t lead any sort of extreme lifestyle, unless you count the extreme number of hours I spend staring at a computer screen. But I’m sympathetic to those people that do, you know, things, and understand that they might even need some equipment that can accompany them on their unsafe adventures in places outside my apartment.

LaCie‘s new XtremKey USB drive is, indeed, “Xtrem,” with all of the ruggedness, early ’00s quick-cut imagery, and yelling that implies. It can withstand temperatures of up to 392º F, down to -58º F, and even survive the impact of a 10-ton truck, as well as a 5-meter drop and submersion in 100 meters of water. After all that Xtremitude, it’ll still read data at 40Mb/s and write at 30Mb/s, which is pretty decent for a USB flash drive. To the max!

So what makes it able to survive such Xtrem abuse? The physical flash drive screws into a three-inch-long cylindrical enclosure made of “zamac,” an alloy made up of zinc, aluminum, magnesium, and copper, with “wear-resistant screw threads and a rubber O-ring,” rendering it watertight and protected.

All that Xtremness comes at a price: When the XtremKey hits stores in August, it’ll start a $49.99 for the 8GB version, a very hefty increase. 8GB drives often sell for $15 or lower, but then, those aren’t Xtrem even a little bit. It’ll be available from LaCie and elsewhere in capacities from 8GB to 64GB.