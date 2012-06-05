Painless Work: Computer Monitor Tracks Your Movements And Corrects Your Posture

Sitting at your desk for hours on end can kill you. According to a recent study from the University of Melbourne, those aged 45 or older who spend 11 hours sitting are 40% more likely to die in the next three years . But even if you’re tied to your desk for long periods, there’s a simple countermeasure: Take breaks. And if you can’t remember to, there’s a computer monitor designed to help, delivering gentle reminders to correct your posture or walk away from the screen altogether.

Released in Europe last March, Philips‘s ErgoSensor is equipped with a camera to track the location of your pupils to determine whether you’re in the optimal ergonomic position, (for instance, if your head is an appropriate distance from the screen), and offers suggestions of what to do to properly align your head and neck.

ErgoSensor’s aim is to alleviate common workers’ complaints such as fatigue, headaches, and diminished eyesight, but it also has an energy-saving function: After reminding you to take a break, the LCD screen senses when you’re away and automatically shuts off to conserve power. And with that, I’m off to jog around our cluster of cubicles.

Ergosensor is available in Europe for approximately $294; no word on when it will be released stateside.

[Homepage Image: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock]