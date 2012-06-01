Superstition: A Collection Of Objects Made To Help Force Decisions

Decisions, for some, are a straightforward affair determined by plain, old fashioned, level-headed logic. For others, however, a little esoteric assistance is most welcome. William Boujon and Julien Benayoun, the Parisian duo behind Bold Design , explored the latter inclination with their Superstition installation, featuring five inanimate objects created to give a bit of guidance during a fictional day-in-the-life narrative of a man and the woman he adores. “We feel like people sometimes don’t want to choose—they need to look at signs all around them,” Benayoun tells Co.Design. “We were inspired by the confrontation between real life and famous rituals.” Each of the pieces in the series addresses a certain moment of truth, which taken together become a lovely distillation of wishful thinking.

The story begins on a “particularly special” day for our protagonist Pierre, who is unsure whether to express his true feelings for Marie. He tosses a disc of sugar in the shape of a coin into his tea and hopes she will join him for dinner. From there, every element of the afternoon (and on into the evening) is left to fortuitous conclusions: tearing a page out of a specially crafted notebook offers positive support; a quick-burning candle tells him the time is right for a kiss; and after breaking apart a delicate three-tined chocolate dessert, he is able to graciously offer her the larger half. “We chose to explore this kind of behavior because we know that many people think that everything is ‘written.’ An object can guide them by the action they ascribe to it; they’ll just trust it because there is no such thing as ‘randomness,'” Benayoun says. In the end, Pierre offers Marie a timber ring, and once it’s in place, they touch wood—a hopeful sign of good luck for their future together.

And as for the fate of the happy couple? “Pierre and Marie could be living together. They could have kids now—that could make them ‘need’ new objects in order to help them in their new choices,” Benayoun says. “For now, they are asleep but if they plan anything for the future, we’ll let you know for sure.”