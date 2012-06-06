An Office System That Makes Meetings A Social Event

Office meetings come in many forms, and (mercifully) not all of them need to be conducted behind the drawn shades of a stuffy conference room. London-based designer Shin Azumi created the Cacomi system for use in corporate spaces, but the brightly hued modular units would be equally at home at a startup, or even a bustling cafe–not exactly something that can be said for that apogee of anti-social behavior, the standard cubicle.

“We wanted to create a comfortable enclosure with furniture for small groups that was not too isolated,” Azumi tells Co.Design. Different levels of privacy can be achieved by rearranging the various steel, MDF, and fabric-covered modules, which include three types of seating and a self-contained structural frame with ceiling, ideal for low-key teleconferences or small-scale talks over lunch or snacks. The tables, offered in two different heights, have cable storage underneath to eliminate the tangled web of cords that often characterizes modern desktops, but Itoki, Cacomi’s manufacturer, also offers next-level LAN sheets to connect computers within a one-meter radius more securely than over a wireless network. It’s an encouraging step towards opening up professional environments to make meetings more easily accessible and conversations less hush-hush.