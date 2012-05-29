Mad Scientists Offer $1,500 Shoes Made From Genetically Engineered Stingrays

We’ve been able to customize products for a while, from Levi’s that are perfectly sculpted to our posteriors to Timbuk2 bags in our own triad of colors, and the result is always “custom” but not always so unique. These end products are only as diverse as the choices that go into them–a lesson I learned years ago when my brand-new Timbuk2 matched a friend’s almost perfectly.



A tool lets people create a pattern that we can grow on the stingrays.

Rayfish Footwear is looking to offer consumer customization, not by dye or stitching, but at the genetic level. On their site, you can mix and match various patterns of stingrays, and Rayfish will combine their DNA to match the design of your choice, actually growing you a genetically manipulated pair of stingrays to harvest as the leather for your shoes. The colors are bold. The patterns are intricate. And every pair is inherently unique.