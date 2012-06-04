A Lounge Chair Cleverly Attuned To Our Gadget Obsession

At home, we lounge on cushiony couches and plump La-Z-Boys. While at work, we sit on funky space-age plastics and nylon pedestals to support good posture. As workplaces go casual, is there a compromise to be found? Can we support ergonomics without the corporate rigidity? And can we support social furniture without the, err, thematic atmosphere ?

Moment is a new chair by Offecct and Feiz Design Studio. It’s made for “those ‘moments’ we engage in while seated.” Rather than just sitting up straight at a desk and typing all day, the chair accommodates moments like drinking coffee, pulling out a laptop or having a conversation.

The chair features a deep “flowing cup” shape that supports your body in what I’d call a coffee shop lounge position, and then much like an old school desk or airline seat, a small, articulating surface flips out to hold your coffee and in to hold your laptop. Khodi Feiz calls this mini desk a “social gauge,” a gate that tells others if you’re working or free to chat. In either instance, you send a far more friendly message than the dreaded closed door.

It’s certainly a comfortable looking chair, though I’m somewhat curious just how many hours your butt could invest into the Moment before your back begged for some penetrative lower lumbar support. But no, don’t answer that. Can’t you see I have the little desk thingie flipped in right now? I’m working here!