Are You Turning Your Customers Off?

People are always asking me where I get my material for my writing. I tell them that I just live life. Take today, for example. I woke up this morning to find that I was unable to receive or send email. That’s certainly something that happens from time to time. You exit out of Mail, reboot, have a big bowl of salad and by the time you are done, your mail is streaming in. Except for today.

I happened to notice that I was

able to receive and send mail on some accounts, but not on my business account,

which led me to believe the problem might be more specific than I originally

anticipated. I wasted half my morning and then some of my

afternoon trying to trouble shoot this problem on my own.

Finally, I decided to call

the consultant who set up this account. He checked a few things and quickly came to the conclusion that Everyone.net had turned off my account

for lack of payment. He concluded that my credit card must have expired, as the

same thing happened to him earlier this year. It would have been nice

to have been notified of this prior to this event, but apparently Everyone.net

was having trouble with their auto-senders. And of course if they attempted to

send me one last email, I would not have received it as they had turned off my

mail!

It’s seems like they worked

pretty hard to turn me off when they simply could have made a phone call to

alert me of the problem. I’m betting many of you own or work for organizations

that fail to presume good intent. A payment is missed and boom–that client is

thrown into the risk category. Retention of customers is

hard enough in this economy. Why make it more difficult?

Take a closer look at your

processes. Are you assuming people are damaged or do you assume there may have

been a breakdown in your process? If it’s the latter, then you are in good

shape. If it’s not, then it’s time to stop turning off paying customers who

have the power to turn on their business elsewhere.

Roberta Chinsky Matuson is the President of Human Resource Solutions

Charge! Managing Up, Managing Down, Succeeding All Around (Nicholas Brealey, January 2011). Visit Roberta’s Blog on the Generations at

Work or her Linked-in Group Suddenly in

Charge!