Management Lessons from Leave It to Beaver

It was my grandmother who introduced me to the Beaver.

While I cannot recall the specifics of a single episode from

the times I watched with her, I do recall a black and white image of a toothy

kid with a winsome smile who always seemed to be get into a pickle of one sort

or another either with his good natured older brother Wally or one of his

friends. His parents, June and Ward, were always understanding. And that’s

about all you need to know about one of early television’s most popular shows, Leave It to Beaver, which ran for six

seasons from 1957 to 1963.

Over the decades I have seen the show in reruns a few times

since and always found the episodes while corny to be worth watching for their

down to earth simplicity and heartwarming charm. So much so I looked up a few

quotes from the show and found that they just might provide some insights to

managers seeking to keep their teams on an even keel.

June: “Ward, I’m very

worried about the Beaver.”

Managers need to focus attention on urgent issues. Beating

around the bush won’t do. Like June you must face up to the issue and address

it immediately.