How Do You Brand A Members-Only Club Aimed At Startup Titans?

If startup entrepreneurs are to the teens what stockbrokers were to the ’80s, then the FoundersCard is, as the Observer put it, this era’s very own AmEx black card . Launched by New York-based Eric Kuhn, FoundersCard is a rewards program for innovators (Foursquare and Facebook are members) who pay an annual membership fee for exclusive deals on hotels, airfare, and advertising, among other services. It exists, in other words, to make the entitled arrested adolescents who people today’s business class feel even more entitled. Yay!

Here’s something to make them feel even more entitled: FoundersCard has gone and tapped Brooklyn’s Hovard Design to create slick packaging for delivering cards to new members. The designers wanted to make something literally “out-of-the-box” to match the clientele’s entrepreneurial spirit, creative director Bill Hovard tells Co.Design, and thusly considered ideas like self-folding envelopes and matchbooks. The design also had to be casual enough for dudes who go to board meetings in flip-flops and hoodies (recall, Facebook is a member). “The concept was to design a package that was special and welcoming, but not fussy, so that it would appeal to the FoundersCard members,” he says.

Finally, Hovard settled on a short black tube and a twee postage label that looks like it was mailed over from France in 1944. “We took inspiration from old maps (graphics and packaging) and mailing labels that we felt spoke to the idea of exploration, entrepreneurship, and innovation,” Hovard says.

Yesterday’s rich guys loved Italian suits and gold-plated everything. Today’s love faux-vintage chic (and apparently really hate boxes). Privilege has gone retro. Soon enough, rich guys will just start carrying around scepters and oversized turkey legs.

