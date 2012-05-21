What Airplane Cockpits Look Like To The Rest Of Us

Even for those of us with active imaginations, it’s tough to remember what it’s really like to be a kid after the age of 20. Luckily, we have illustrators Mattias Adolfsson to remind us how the world looked once upon a time.

His piece, Night Flight, captures the whimsical view of an airplane cockpit from the view of a child (or really, any of us at any age who have no clue what all those dials and gauges do). It’s filled with countless switches, buttons, knobs, tubes, even piano keys, and don’t be surprised when you spot the occasional cultural reference, from an iPhone to Space Invaders to…is that a Teletubby and Kermit the Frog?

“I guess a real pilot would have a hard time recognize anything,” admits Adolfsson, pointing out that his work is “all from fantasy” rather than pivoting from some sort of reference material. It probably won’t surprise you that his goal with Night Flight was simply to see how much detail he could pack into the piece–a piece that, as tempted as we are to zoom and inspect all day, was actually penned in a moleskin. “I like the feeling that it shall be rewarding to really give the images a thorough look, putting in all kinds of details, ” he tells us. “Even I get surprised when looking at the end result, I do not remember everything put into the images.”

As my eyes pour over the strange gizmos within Night Flight, a thousand design references from gadgets I’ve seen somewhere but can’t quite place, it’s as if my own imagination is running wild, improvising the image the millisecond before my eyes reach each new cranny.

And if there are any eccentric millionaires in the audience (aren’t there like 1000 more of you after the Facebook IPO?), it sounds like Adolfsson is open to create a larger version, assuming someone can fund him to do so.

[Hat tip: Visual News]