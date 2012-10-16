6 Ways To Build Digital Products That Spark Creativity And Drive

Creative thinkers and doers, particularly those in the field of design are gaining increasing attention in part because the mainstream is becoming more aware of their ability to solve real problems beyond aesthetics. By connecting the dots in unique ways, they can find answers to difficult questions and challenges. But finding answers to questions isn’t where the role of design should stop. We must examine the questions themselves and consider how the principles that guide our decisions end up shaping the world.

Just the fact that we are living, breathing human beings interacting with other people and our environment changes the world bit by bit every day. And the things we make have an even larger impact on the world. They have the potential to continue to exist beyond our lifetimes, to be reused and built upon. If we make things on the web, they can have massive ripple effects, literally touching millions, if not billions, of lives. The digital world’s impact on the physical world grows stronger every day–both on the human emotional level and on the global economic scale. As makers, we have a responsibility to question and consider how the things we make affect individual people’s lives and society as a whole.

At Everest, where we’re building an iPhone app for people to live their dreams and achieve personal goals, we believe there’s no separation between creating a better self and a better world. This belief informs everything we do–and it’s the reason why we are creating Everest in the first place. We’ve formed a vision of the world as it could be and made our decisions based on that vision. Let’s take one simple question to serve as an example: Do we really want to push the world into a direction where most of our time is spent sitting in one place staring at a glowing rectangle?

For reasons that can be rationalized, many products on the web have been trying to devise ways to drive further engagement and increase the amount of time people spend using their product. Designers are often responsible for finding solutions to this challenge, and they’re frequently successful, but the problem is that many of these solutions are not aligned with some kind of bigger vision. I’ll avoid pointing the finger, but considering that many of these web services drive engagement in a way that doesn’t create any real satisfaction for the person using the service or any apparent value for society, I think it’s safe to say that these engagement methods are time vacuums.

Given how much time we spend in our inbox and on various social platforms, it seems as though these services are quickly becoming locations where we spend our time rather than tools we use to perform specific actions.

If we’re going to encourage people to inhabit the environments we create, then we have to acknowledge that in the same way that real-estate developers, architects, and interior designers hold a responsibility for making spaces that are safe for our physical bodies, the makers of the web hold a responsibility for making online spaces that nurture our mind and spirit. As Jonathan Harris once said: “We cherish our capitals, cathedrals, museums, monuments, and parks, but who will build structures of this stature in the digital world?”