RIM’s iPad Competitor Starts Sounding Real, Has Flash Built In

The iPad is selling like the proverbial hotcakes, and there’s a distinct lack of competitors emerging to challenge its dominance right now … but it’s just been all but confirmed that RIM has a BlackBerry-based tablet on the way.

Rumors about the BlackBerry tablet aren’t new, but the latest crop have been unusually detailed. The recent leak about an 7-inch design, with a 1-GHz processor, from Rodman & Renshaw analyst Ashok Kumar prompted BetaNews to chase one of their sources that’s “close” to RIM. The source admitted that Kumar’s leak was pretty much on the button, and added some more nuggets of information.

So here’s what the device is like:

A 7-inch screen

A 1-GHz Marvell processor

Supports Adobe Flash tech

Hardware-based Flash acceleration

Two cameras–one front-facing, one rear–for video calling purposes

BetaNews is guessing that the new device’s OS will be like the iPad’s–a customized, but essentially similar version to the company’s smartphone OS. And from this assumption, they’re guessing we can get some clues about the OS itself from a recently released preview about BlackBerry OS6.