RealD Will Certify Your 3-D Sunglasses, for a Price

When you saw Avatar, I’m sure you remember the clunky, coke-framed 3-D shades you had to wear–you know, the ones with the RealD label that pinched your nose throughout James Cameron’s three-and-a-half hour epic. RealD, the company behind most theaters’ digital projection technology, distributes these free plastic-wrapped shades before each showing. However, eyewear companies such as Look3D and Marchon are moving in on the 3-D glasses market, creating stylish shades for retail. But that’s not a problem for RealD–it just means more profits and advertising.

Marchon, which today announced a global licensing agreement with RealD, has developed a patent-pending 3-D lens that enables moviegoers to wear the shades both in and out of theaters. The sunglasses are dual-purpose, meaning they can be used to watch 3-D movies, but do not distort your vision (that is, no blurriness when you’re not staring at a 3-D screen) and are UAV- and UVB-protected. Yet that likely isn’t Marchon’s biggest selling point. From a marketing perspective, it’s more important that Marchon’s innovative 3-D sunglasses are “RealD Certified”–not just “RealD Compatible.” What’s the difference?

“Compatible is exactly what we don’t want to be,” corrects Marchon3D president David Johnson. “Compatible just means it can work with. RealD Certified means the viewing experience is optimal.” Johnson reasons that there might be other lens technology that performs “okay” in a 3-D environment, but does not meet “optimized” standards. These knock-off shades won’t have RealD’s endorsement, even if they are compatible and work with RealD cinemas.

Look3D, Marchon’s main competitor and the only other company with RealD Certification, already advertises this advantage, plastering the endorsement throughout its website, which promises: “[We] have all of

our glasses certified by RealD before they leave our factory.”

“If a lens does not pass RealD’s stringent quality control, we will not

sell it. It’s that simple. So you know that when you put on a pair of

Look3D glasses you’re getting the best viewing experience possible.”

But RealD’s endorsement doesn’t come free. When I asked Johnson about what the certification process entailed, and whether there was a financial transaction between Marchon and RealD for the certification, he explained that they “have an ongoing royalty agreement with RealD, where they would benefit from our ability to sell products that say RealD Certified.”