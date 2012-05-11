The Week That Was: “Childhood Is Cannibals And Psychotic Vomiting In Your Mouth!”

Remembering The Creative Legacy Of Maurice Sendak, In His Own Words . “People say, ‘Oh, Mr. Sendak. I wish I were in touch with my childhood self, like you!’ As if it were all quaint and succulent, like Peter Pan. Childhood is cannibals and psychotic vomiting in your mouth! I say, ‘You are in touch, lady–you’re mean to your kids, you treat your husband like shit, you lie, you’re selfish … That is your childhood self!'”–Maurice Sendak.

Infographic: North Carolina’s Gay Marriage Ban Seems Downright Predictable. The U.K. Guardian‘s excellent infographic shows wild variation in gay rights between states. Yet more proof that Obama’s gay marriage announcement was utter baloney.

Dieter Rams On Good Design As A Key Business Advantage. “Striving for good design is of social importance, as it means, amongst other things, absolutely avoiding waste.”–Dieter Rams.

How Lousy Cockpit Design Crashed An Airbus, Killing 228 People. That settles it. We’re never flying again. NEVER.

What The Red Baron Can Teach You About Hiring Creative Talent. “The Red Baron was an unconventional officer. He didn’t ask pilots to repaint their planes. He didn’t expect them to fly as he did.”–Sense Worldwide’s Brian Millar.

Bing Unveils Redesign, Aimed At Cracking Social-Network Searching. Move over, Google?

The Real-Life Instagram Camera Is So Crazy That It Just Might Work. “What the Socialmatic lacks in sensibility is more than made up for in Urban Outfitters semi-ironic stocking stuffer chic.”