Camper’s New Shoe Store Visualizes The Act Of Walking

The funky Spanish shoemaker Camper has opened a new shop in Lyon, France, that’s inspired by the very thing for which its shoes are made: walking.

Rotterdam-based designers Studio Makkink & Bey drew on the work of E. Muybridge, the pioneering 19th-century photographer of human and animal locomotion, to render walking movements as thin red lines across the shop’s white floors, walls, ceiling, and stairs.

It’s a fun, graphic look. Red being Camper’s signature color, it also conveys a subtle branding message: It suggests that in Camper’s shoes, even something as mundane as schlepping around on your own two feet can feel unsurpassingly cool. As the designers say: “These lines form a red blueprint, a Camper model world of walking.”

[Photos: Sanchez y Montoro]