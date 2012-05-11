MoMA Brings Mexican Design Talent To The U.S.

The Museum of Modern Art recently announced its 10th product collection in its limited-edition Destination series. This year’s focus: Mexico, a country not readily equated with its design tradition. But the curators have compiled a heap of objects from burgeoning talents who display a flair for combining traditional craft with newfangled technology.

“We are so impressed by the depth of talent among Mexico’s emerging designers,” says Kathy Thornton-Bias, president of MoMA’s retail division. “Not only are we seeing innovative products crafted from unique materials, we are also inspired by these designers’ passion for creating new, contemporary visions of classic Mexican themes.” Those nouveau-traditional visions take the form of a pre-Columbian-style pitcher executed in polyester resin and an everyday grocery bag re-imagined as a ceramic fruit bowl.

Also evident among the designers is a sensitivity to social and environmental concerns. Many of the items are made from local, recycled, and organic materials utilizing production methods that minimize waste. And some are produced with collectives aiming to create employment opportunities in small, rural villages and support the teaching of traditional crafts to a new generation.

The products are available for purchase through June. Check out our favorites in the above slideshow; go here view the full collection.