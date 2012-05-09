Clever Beach Chair Has Storage (And Shade) Built In

With Memorial Day around the corner, and summer only a few skips behind, it’s time to head to the beach for a refreshing day of blistering sunburns and sand in every conceivable nook and orifice. Whoo hoo! Don’t get us wrong. We love the beach. We just hate what it does to our stuff and skin. Luckily, there’s furniture–yes, furniture–that can tackle both problems at once.

The X-Z chair, by the Croatian-Austrian design collective Numen/For Use, features a pair of cleverly placed fabric flaps that can transform into beach-day workhorses. One extends beneath the chair and has pockets for storing your sunblock and magazines and whatever else usually gets caked in sand. The other swings out above the chair, creating an instant sun shade. The chair’s X-shaped Acacia wood frame pulls both flaps taut so they don’t cave in around you. But you can also collapse the frame into a Y (maybe they should’ve named it the X-Y-Z chair) to make the shade retract.

[Images courtesy of Numen/For Use]