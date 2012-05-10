How Lousy Cockpit Design Crashed An Airbus, Killing 228 People

On June 1, 2009, Air France Flight 447 crashed into the ocean on its way back from Rio de Janeiro. 216 passengers and 12 crew died on impact. This month, the official investigation is likely to conclude with “human error” as the culprit–pilots making mistakes that forced the plane to crash. But evidence unearthed by The Telegraph tells a different story, that the pilots of the Airbus A330-200, and everyone else on the plane, were really victims of bad design.

Dominated by computers, Airbus designs its planes with less tactile response.

And it’s not just one single component that could have avoided the tragedy. Multiple Airbus-designed systems played a role to create a deadly feedback loop that convinced them to climb to the point that the plane stalled and it fell from the sky. By the time the pilots figured out what was going on, they’d lost too much altitude to point the nose down and gain the speed necessary to maintain lift. Even if you have a very basic grasp of how planes fly, I think the cockpit’s last words from the blackbox transcript explain the problem with eerie conciseness:

02:13:40 (Robert) “Climb… climb… climb… climb…”

02:13:40 (Bonin) “But I’ve had the stick back the whole time!”

02:13:42 (Dubois) “No, no, no… Don’t climb… no, no.”

02:13:43 (Robert) “Descend… Give me the controls… Give me the controls!”

At heart, the problem was one of feedback. In a world of flight dominated by computers, Airbus designs its planes with less tactile response (in the name of pilot comfort) and less potentially overwhelming information (in the name of clearer pilot decisions). In the case of Flight 447, some of the plane’s ducts froze up, removing the information of airspeed, and forcing the plane out of autopilot. In response, a pilot named Bonin pulled up on his stick, gaining a bit of altitude to, presumably, safely keep the plane in the sky.

This stick is of particular note. It’s fly-by-wire technology, meaning that there’s very limited tactile feedback. If a pilot sets the plane to a 10-degree pitch, they can move the stick 10 degrees once and remove their hand from the controls entirely. Furthermore, co-pilots don’t feel any sort of feedback in their controls, meaning that as Bonin was making this momentary adjustment, the only way his colleagues could know was by looking right at his hands.

The only way his colleagues could know was by looking right at his hands.

The plane’s computers eventually gave feedback that the plane was going too high at too great an angle, with an audio alert blaring “stall” 75 times. But without stick feedback, it seems Bonin’s co-pilot didn’t realize that the plane set to gain altitude. Eventually heeding the computer’s warnings, Bonin’s copilot realized that they needed to put the nose down, the plane regained speed and all seemed well. That was, until a proper amount of airspeed triggered the plane’s computers in an unpredictable way. Though the plane was no longer stalling, it began the “stall” alerts again, in essence, causing Bonin to pull back on the stick and force a stall.

The pilots were right to mistrust the plane’s “stall” audio feedback mechanism. They just chose the wrong time to do so.