A $16,500 Handcrafted Turntable From Germany

The base is a solid slab of aluminum. The copper feet retract like tiger nails. It’s CNC-machined and hand-lathed metal, a practiced amalgamation of new school and old school metalworking. The optional wood trim is a wholly unnecessary decadence, the equivalent of piling a chocolate sundae atop the most perfectly carved piece of apple pie. But as long as you’ve already got the ice cream out…

The Veilla 12, a turntable crafted by Analog Manufaktur Germany, is the antithesis of a mass manufactured good. It’s like the product from the rise of the industrial era, pulled orange-hot from the kiln.

It’s a slow-cooked design that translates to the company’s entire philosophy on audio. “The turntable is the ‘barbeque’ of music and the CD player is the microwave,” Garth Leerer, who is responsible for distributing the Veilla in the US, tells Co.Design. “Turntables are about the process, much like cooking with fire. There is an involvement in playing vinyl from the handling of the LP to the natural sound of analog.”

That quest for natural, unadulterated sound drives the unit’s mechanical heft: “Mass is one of the best ways to isolate the unwanted vibrations from the needle in a record groove,” Leerer points out. It just so happens that, in a portable electronics world that once prized the lightest device that could fit in your pocket, heft has become synonymous with quality. Is it a surprise that plastic is light and gold is heavy? Even in these simple photos, the Veilla looks permanent, a smoothly finished German war machine that could withstand a round of mortar fire and still finish playing an LP.

Starting at $16,500, the Veilla is absurdly priced for humans, but right at home in the high end audiophile market. And those of us who can’t afford it, at least we’ve always got BBQ and ice cream sundaes to fill that void.

