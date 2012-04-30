Toastabags: A Mess-Proof Way To Make Grilled Cheese In Your Toaster

Grilling a cheese sandwich may entail minimal supervision and minor cleanup, but for those of us who lose patience for boiling water, those two tasks can be just too onerous. Boska , a Dutch company specializing in all things cheese (from graters to fondue sets), has taken most of the work and mess out of the grilling process, with an innovative sandwich bag that goes into the toaster and turns a cold sandwich into a hot, gooey snack, complete with grill lines.

Toastabags are sleeves made from PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene), a synthetic material similar to Teflon (i.e., they don’t require butter or oil to create a nonstick surface). Plus, they’re reusable up to 50 times; just rinse them with water or pop them in the dishwasher. Cooking in a toaster is also an energy-efficient alternative to turning on a range or oven, and the bags trap the heat that would ordinarily escape out the top. Boska points out that Toastabags may also be a good solution for people with food allergies, those on a gluten-free diet, and vegetarians, since they eliminate cross-contamination between foods.

Bonus for parents: Preparation is safe enough for kids to do on their own.

They come in a pack of three for $9.99.