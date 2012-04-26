A Brilliantly Simple Desk Lamp That Adjusts, Without Moving Parts

There’s something nostalgically alluring about an object that combines the outward simplicity of a child’s toy with the functionality of the most sophisticated examples of its kind. We’ve seen that quality in Singgih Susilo Kartono’s Magno wooden radios , with their oversize dials and unvarnished cases. And it’s evident in Thinkk Studio ‘s Const whimsical desk lamp, which channels the fun of playing with blocks.

The Thailand-based duo reduced Const to three pieces: a marble base, a wooden body, and a metal shade. The stepped base performs a dual function: It’s an anchor for the octagonal body–which can roll forward and backward to change the angle of the light–as well as a penholder. The construction is so radically straightforward, a 3-year-old could put it together with ease.

The concept was on display at the Spazio Rossana Orlandi during Milan Design Week.