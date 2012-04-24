4 Ways To Keep Great Ideas From Getting Stuck In The Pipeline

More than ever, innovation is a real, tangible competency at many Fortune 500 companies, which are investing substantially in their innovation capabilities to build new businesses, explore new technologies, and find new avenues to creating value. However, for every company that has produced substantial impact through innovation, there are many others that have struggled to produce real results. Tempted by the hope of disruptive products and beyond-the-core growth, less successful business leaders discover that making innovation happen at a large company is harder than they imagined. After a few years–usually three–they find that their budgets are dramatically cut and their priorities realigned. In some cases, their entire innovation structures are eliminated.

What separates the great innovation organizations from the good ones? Simply put, it’s the ability to account for what I call the “pipeline paradox.”

The traditional graphical depiction of an innovation pipeline is a funnel. The wide end is filled with lots of different ideas, which through a series of stages and gates, get distilled down to just a few worthy ones–the ones that emerge at the end of the funnel. Because of this mental model, innovation leaders tend to place disproportionate emphasis on finding the big idea. They hire staff with fuzzy front-end skillsets. They do cross-company brainstorms and buy market research. They may even buy a dedicated idea-management system to collect ideas.

After substantial time and effort, these idea-focused innovation leaders eventually alight on a few concepts with great potential. But then what happens? These same innovation leaders discover they must overcome the pipeline paradox.

Once a company decides on the ideas it wishes to pursue, it must invest more time, people, and strategic thinking to get them to market; this inverse relationship between number of ideas and the amount of resources is the pipeline paradox.

Too often, companies make substantial investments in finding new ideas but fail to allocate enough resources and staffing on graduating projects beyond the funnel and ensuring they can be easily integrated into a business unit. As a result, a lot of ideas get suspended in the middle of the pipeline.

By the time an idea leaves the innovation pipeline, it should be market-ready. The marketing plan needs to be established; details around manufacturing and operations must be aligned; partner and channel implications need to be addressed. Failure to account for this transition increases the likelihood that an innovation group identifies great ideas but produces few tangible results.