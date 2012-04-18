A Wedding Ring That Wears From Silver Into Gold, Over Time

Men spend an average of $5,000 on engagement rings, then drop another however many hundreds or thousands of dollars on wedding bands. Call me unromantic, but that is a huge waste of money (I’d rather spend 10 days in Antigua)–especially when you can buy what’s effectively two rings in one.

Japan-based Torafu Architects coated a ring in a thin layer of silver that rubs off over time to reveal a gold wedding band beneath. “The time shared between two people can thus be felt with the wearing of this ring,” they say. That’s one way to look at it. Another: It’s a great way for cheap-asses to avoiding having to buy an engagement ring and a wedding band.

There is a third, distinctly unsentimental function, as a commenter on Designboom points out: infidelity sniffer-outer. If the inside of your partner’s ring wears away too quickly–quicker than the exterior–that means he takes it off way more than he should. Yikes.

[Images courtesy of Torafu Architects]