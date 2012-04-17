Masks Reveal The Ugly Side Of Fake Beauty

Countless fashion magazines and websites tantalize readers with promises of flawless beauty: Get the pout of a supermodel! The doe eyes of a starlet! The abs of a pop singer! Here’s what we’d look like if we actually took our beauty cues from the glossies:

Twenty-four-year-old German designer Meike Harde collaged masks out of the eyes and mouths of various celebrities and models she found online. These “correspond to the current ideal of beauty,” she says. “When put on, however, they cause contortions of the face. This is meant to show that artificially produced beauty is not always beautiful.”

Sounds like someone’s been studying her Cindy Sherman! Harde developed Too Beautiful To Be True for an exhibit in Saarbruecken. At the opening, she invited visitors to strap on masks and mill around as they would at any other event. Needless to say, this produced “many unsettl[ed] reactions during the evening.”

[Images courtesy of Meike Harde]