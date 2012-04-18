Nendo’s New Furniture Is Minimalism At Its Best

Nendo , the tirelessly prolific Japanese design studio, is launching a new brand called K% , in collaboration with Singapore’s K Projects. The venture’s inaugural offering will be on display as part of an exhibition titled Black & Black–so named because all of the pieces are black–at Tortona Design Week , held in conjuction with Salone Internazionale Del Mobile.

Black may be the most obvious feature tying the collection together, but it also serves as a neutral backdrop for the designs, which don’t have to compete with showy, newfangled technologies in order to take center stage. According to K%’s press release: “black&black concentrates on perfecting the balance between structure and function in furniture, without the unnecessary distraction of new materials, technique and colour. It is an exploration of the fundamental elements of any object.” The strong, crisp forms are predominantly made from natural materials–wood and metal–with an emphasis on clean lines and high-quality finishes. The standout piece is the Melt chair, whose flowing backrest becomes one of its front legs.

Singapore-based firms Studio Juju and Exit Design each contributed an item to Black & Black, and other outside designers will be enlisted to contribute to future collections under the design direction of Nendo’s co-founder Oki Sato.