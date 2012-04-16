Vase Changes Color Depending On Where You Stand

The Rotterdam duo of Ward van Gemert and Adriaan van der Ploeg have been designing products as Nightshop since 2010, and their latest piece allows for a bit of personal interpretation. The plastic P.O.V. (point-of-view) vase changes color based upon where you’re standing in relation to the object.

Six different styles are currently offered, ranging from The First One’s bright, playful stripes to The Red One’s deep exploration of that particular shade, but they both agree that the Rainbow–aka The Bright One–is their favorite. “Apart from the fact that this one stands out the most, it’s also the closest to our original idea,” van der Ploeg explains to Co.Design.

Though it looks to use some kind of lenticular technology to achieve the effect, van der Ploeg is remaining mum on the subject of what makes the hues transform. “In Holland there’s a famous saying–het geheim van de smit–which loosely translates to, ‘That’s the secret of the blacksmith.’ In other words: It’s our secret.”

The series will be on display in the up-and-coming, super-hip Ventura Lambrate district during Milan’s design week, happening now.

(H/t MoCo Loco)