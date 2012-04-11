Infographic That’s An Animated GIF Explains Everything About Instagram

Instagram was once just a quirky way to share photos. Then more people started using it. And tens of millions more. The uber simple UI combined with a touch of faux nostalgia stuck a chord with us, along with whatever overpriced dish we had for dinner last night. So this clever, interactive infographic isn’t just informative–Instagram is really work $77 million per employee??–it’s a victory lap for understated products everywhere.
Cheers, Instagram. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer photo-social-filter-networking product. (Just please promise that you won’t let Zuckerberg tell our moms about you.)