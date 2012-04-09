What A Burst Of Light Looks Like, Rendered In 25 Miles Of Thread

If you could freeze a burst of light in mid-air, it’d look a lot like the sculptures of Kansas City artist Anne Lindberg . Lindberg suspends thousands of strands of colored thread across gallery walls to generate room-sized 3-D drawings that seem to glow magically from within.

“They have come out of an ongoing series of graphite line drawings,” she tells Co.Design in an email. “I understand these installations first and foremost as drawings, albeit volumetric. While a resident at Art Omi International Artists Residency in upstate New York in 2009, I experimented with casting the drawings into space in color, using thread. Luminosity was connected. From that point, I worked to more carefully engineer the work.”

For each sculpture, Lindberg and her assistants use staples to attach thread to the wall. They start in a small corner and stretch a spool of thread back and forth 10 to 15 times before tying it off. Then they build up the sculpture’s volume, using different shades of thread to create the illusion of internal radiance. “I am not sure the exact amount of thread used for each piece, but by the approximation of one of my assistants, who kept track of the spools we used, the ‘raume yellow‘ installation at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art was upwards of 25 miles,” she says.

Modal Lines, an exhibit of Lindberg’s work, is on view at the Nevada Museum of Art until July 15. Details here. And for an extended interview with Lindberg, go to ArchDaily.com.

[Images courtesy of Anne Lindberg]