LOLcats Descend On The World’s Most Famous Architecture

You know Frank Gehry’s Dancing House in Prague? The one that looks like someone kicked the side in? Turns out, someone did kick the side in! And that someone is Kickboxing Kitty:

Mystery solved.

There’s a lot more where that came from on Furrrocious Forms, a Tumblr of architecture-themed LOLcats started by a bunch of “stir crazy” students at UC Berkeley’s College of Environmental Design.

Don’t be fooled by the adorable pictures of Maru stuffed in Phillip Johnson’s Glass House and the kitten fast asleep on the roof of “Dulles Airpurrrrrt.” This is serious stuff that explains some of the greatest enigmas of the architectural universe. Such as why the Tower of Pisa leans so:

And who really destroyed Pruitt–Igoe:

And why Frank Lloyd Wright’s Falling Water has so many structural problems:

And who set Rem Koolhaas’s CCTV tower on fire: