A Charming Pulley System Makes These Lamps Adjustable

We admit, pendant lights are a dime a dozen. But occasionally we come across some that have a certain level of craftsmanship, beauty, or cleverness that make them stand out from the other chorus girls. These two lights are good examples. Inspired by shipyards, the handcrafted shades are attached to a counterweighted pulley system that allows for any height.

Wendy Legro and Maarten Collignon, a pair of Eindhoven grads behind the Rotterdam-based Studio WM, have created two versions based on the same pulley principle: Porcelain (a sleek, black opaque ceramic model) and Gradient (a hand-blown shade that fades from a yellow opaque to transparent glass). Side by side, they showcase how contrasting materials can result in dramatically different looks: sturdy and stark versus cheerful and delicate.

Porcelain and Gradient will be on display at Ventura Lambrate during this year’s Milan furniture fair. Contact Studio WM directly for more information.

[Photos by Paul Schipper; H/T Daily Tonic]