Grant Larson, Exterior Designer, Porsche

Since 1989, Grant Larson has been designing cars for Porsche, one of the world’s most iconic brands. As an Exterior Designer, he has been responsible for such bold and breakthrough designs as the original Boxster and Panamera, who’s production stunned the automotive world and have taken Porsche to an entirely new level. Grant also led designs for the Carrera GT (show car), the 911 (type 997) Carrera and Turbo, and enthusiast cars such as the most recent 911 Speedster, Boxster Spyder, and 911 Sport Classic.