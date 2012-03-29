Taposé iPad App Shows The Perils Of Being Enslaved By UI Metaphors

The Courier was going to be Microsoft’s answer to the iPad, but what was most exciting about it was that the device wasn’t another iPad clone.

It was going to feature two screens and a stylus. So unlike the iPad, which seemed perfect for media consumption (but a bit difficult to really get work done on), the Courier had a level of creative potential. Maybe it still couldn’t replace a PC, but by creating a digital Moleskine that’s Internet-connected, the Courier could have been the ultimate casual creation machine.

Taposé is so set on this book metaphor that it stifles core functionality.

When the Courier was canceled (to make room for Windows 8 tablets and a more unified Microsoft product lineup), there was legitimate disappointment from the media and fans alike. But there was also hope. Two teams, each formerly associated with development of the Courier, would be working on creative iPad apps. And each competitive project would be released in the same week.

One was Paper, which we introduced yesterday. The other, and definitely more Courier-like of the two, was actually funded by the head of the Courier project, J. Allard, along with a confident Kickstarter campaign that promised to recreate the Courier on iPads.

It’s called Taposé. And from the screenshots, it looks like the iPad is running a rough port of Courier software. But when you actually work in the app for a while, you realize that, whatever the Courier may have been, Taposé falls short. In fact, Taposé is so set on being the Courier, that it fails to properly actualize on the iPad.

Taposé’s most immediate trademark is inherited directly from Courier. Everything is set up in a two-page design, like a book. The thesis is clear: People develop content better when they have two pages to work with.

But why do we need to see two pages, trapped in a book’s binder?