What American Express’s OPEN Can Teach Us About Social Media

The OPEN Forum , which originally launched in 2007, is AmEx’s latest and greatest example of a loyalty service, a program designed to help small business owners grow their businesses by providing both insights and resources online. This is not a case of altruism, but rather enlightened self-interest. Mary Ann Fitzmaurice Reilly, SVP of Partnerships & Business Development for American Express OPEN, said, “We already have a large part of the pie so our biggest opportunity is with small business growth–if they grow, we grow.”

This enlightened perspective has made OpenForum.com a runaway success. According to Compete.com, monthly traffic has grown to over 1 million visitors, matching other small biz resources. And over 11,000 small businesses have added their names to Connectodex, a combination social network and Rolodex for entrepreneurs that became part of the program in 2009. The program has also put giant American Express into the forefront of social media marketing. OPEN Forum was their first foray into Twitter and now has nearly 10,000 followers.

Recognizing that OPEN Forum is indeed the quintessential example of Marketing as Service, here are six key insights from OPEN Forum to charge up your brand’s

social media marketing.

1. Research: Build off a Target Need

Given the expense of building a Marketing as Service program like the OPEN Forum, you best start with a solid foundation of research. When explaining the origins of the OPEN Forum, Mary Ann revealed that, “Through our semi-annual survey, nearly 60% of customers told us that they found this new social media world really challenging.” She added that, “Only 13% were tapping into social networking because they didn’t know how,” a need that the OPEN Forum has truly fulfilled.

2. Commit: Stay in It for the Long Haul

Embarking on a Marketing as Service program like this is not for those looking for an instant ROI. “This is a commitment that we made and are going to continue to make,” noted Mary Ann, when I asked her about the program ROI. “We didn’t go into this lightly and we didn’t go into this as a test,” she added, noting, “We leveraged insight and took a leap of faith.” For other marketers considering such an approach, Mary Ann advised, “Don’t just dip your toe into the water, stick to your commitment.”