Innovation By Design Judges

Judges play a vital role in our Innovation By Design Awards. For each of our nine categories, three judges will determine which projects will appear as finalists in Fast Company, and which ones will ultimately win in each category. Thus, we’ve tapped our networks to find some of the best, most influential minds working in design and business today. We haven’t set the judge line-ups for each category, but until then, meet who’s aboard:

David Adjaye, OBE (SPACES) David is founder and Principal Architect of Adjaye Associates. The firm has received worldwide attention, with work ranging in scale from private houses, cafes and bars, exhibitions and temporary pavilions to major arts centers, civic buildings and master plans in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The practice is currently designing the Smithsonian Institution’s ambitious National Museum of African American Culture and History on a prominent site on the National Mall in Washington D.C. Paola Antonelli (CONSUMER PRODUCTS) Paola is a Senior Curator in the Department of Architecture and Design at The Museum of Modern Art. She has lectured worldwide in settings ranging from peer conferences to global interdisciplinary gatherings and has served on international architecture and design juries. Antonelli’s goal is to promote design’s understanding, until its positive influence on the world is fully acknowledged. Jake Barton (SPACES) Jake is principal at Local Projects, the world’s leading media design firm for museums and public spaces. Local Projects is the media designer for the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, StoryCorps, and the Frank Gehry Designed Eisenhower Memorial and the recipients of three National Design Awards. Between StoryCorps and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, they have gathered over 100,000 individuals’ stories and memories, sharing them with the world, and touching millions of lives. Yves Béhar (INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT) Yves is a designer, entrepreneur, and sustainability advocate. He is the founder of fuseproject, the San Francisco and New York based design and branding. He is also Chief Creative Officer at Jawbone where his products, brand and communications guidance has built the company into a leader in wearable and audio consumer electronics. His collaborations with renowned partners such as Herman Miller, Jawbone, GE, Puma, Canal+, MINI, Samsung, Issey Miyake, Prada and many others have received international acclaim. Scott Belsky (STUDENT DESIGN) Scott is the co-founder and CEO of Behance, a company on a mission to organize and empower the creative world. Behance is the leading online platform to showcase and discover creative work, and serves as the backbone for AdWeek, LinkedIn, and thousands of other portfolio sites and online galleries of creative talent. Millions of people use Behance to display and find talent every month. David Butler (2-D DESIGN) David is the Vice President of Innovation at The Coca-Cola Company. He is responsible for leading the company’s global design vision, strategy and capability. Since 2004, he has led the design thinking for some of the world’s most loved and valuable brands. Butler’s career experience includes leading brand, product and experience design with numerous Fortune 100 companies. He is a frequent lecturer and strong advocate for design education.

James Corner (CONCEPTS) James is a registered landscape architect and urban designer, and founder and director of James Corner Field Operations, where he oversees the production of all design projects in the office. He is also chair of and professor in the Department of Landscape Architecture at the University of Pennsylvania School of Design. Major projects include the High Line, New York City; Freshkills Park, Staten Island; the Race Street Pier, Philadelphia; MGM City Center, Las Vegas; and the Shenzhen Qianhai Urban Design Plan. Erica Eden (TRANSPORTATION DESIGN) Erica’s curiosity is about what to make, why it matters and how to connect with the influential female consumer. She bridges design and strategy, with a passion for uncovering deep desires and delivering meaningful design solutions. As a Femme Den founder at Smart Design, she sees each design challenge through the eyes of the consumer and pioneers new methodologies that close the gap between design trends and real women. She redraws the boundaries of design expertise, expanding the need to understand people to include subtleties of gender and beyond. Tony Fadell (INTERACTIVE DESIGN) Tony is the founder and CEO of Nest, the company that developed and markets the breakthrough Nest thermostat. Previously, he led the team that created the first 18 generations of the iPod and the first three generations of the iPhone. Before Apple, Tony built the Mobile Computing Group at Philips Electronics. Tony has authored more than 100 patents. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelors in Computer Engineering. Nicholas Felton (2-D DESIGN) Nicholas is a product designer at Facebook that helped shape the site’s Timeline, an infographics pioneer, and a co-founder of Daytum.com, a website for collecting and communicating daily data.Felton is fascinated with data as a shorthand for the routines and milestones of our lives and is the author of several Personal Annual Reports that weave numerous measurements into a tapestry of graphs, maps and statistics reflecting the year’s activities. Ben Fry (SERVICE DESIGN) Ben is principal of Fathom, a design and software consultancy located in Boston. He received his doctoral degree from the Aesthetics + Computation Group at the MIT Media Laboratory, where his research focused on combining fields such as computer science, statistics, graphic design, and data visualization as a means for understanding information. In 2011, he won the National Design Award for Interaction Design from the Cooper-Hewitt. Joe Gebbia (CONSUMER PRODUCTS)

Joe is the CPO & co-founder of Airbnb, a global network of accommodations offered by locals. Gebbia defines the Airbnb experience and is dedicated to creating an inspiring and effortless user experience through sharp, intuitive design, and crafts the product roadmap to make it so. Gebbia values products that simplify life and have a positive impact on the environment, and ensures that the company adheres to these tenets. Gisue Hariri (SPACES) Gisue Hariri is co-founder of Hariri & Hariri Architecture, an internationally acclaimed architecture firm. For over two decades, she and her sister Mojgan have created designs of the highest level in projects ranging from master plans, to multi-family housing developments, commercial and institutional projects, and private residences of national and international significance. Tinker Hatfield (TRANSPORTATION DESIGN) Tinker Hatfield is the Vice President of Creative Design for NIKE, Inc. and he has left his mark on many of Nike and Jordan Brand’s most popular and original sneaker designs. Hatfield spearheaded the idea of Jordan Brand as a separate brand and division within Nike with the direct involvement of Michael Jordan. Hatfield also invented the industry’s first cross-trainer, the Air Trainer. The cross-training shoe spurred the creation of a separate cross-training footwear category. Karl Heiselman (CONCEPTS) Karl is the CEO of Wolff Olins and leads the global business by shaping its strategy for growth and encouraging excellence in its creative work. With over 20 years of branding and design experience, Karl has helped create game-changing work for Wolff Olins’ clients including (RED), Skype, GE, PwC, Unicef, Current TV, New York City and Mercedes-Benz. Trained as a designer and now a chief executive, Karl firmly believes in the value of creativity to drive positive business and social impact. Carol Lim (STUDENT DESIGN) Carol Lim is the co-owner & C.E.O. of Opening Ceremony. After working in both the financial sector and corporate fashion, Lim and Humberto Leon launched Opening Ceremony in 2002. She oversees buying, business planning and development, and works side-by-side with the creative team on all aspects of the brand. In July 2011, French luxury group LVMH appointed Carol as Co-Creative Director of Kenzo. John Maeda (INTERACTIVE DESIGN) John is President of the Rhode Island School of Design. He is a world-renowned artist, graphic designer, computer scientist and educator whose career reflects his philosophy of humanizing technology. For more than a decade, he has worked to integrate technology, education and the arts into a 21st- century synthesis of creativity and innovation. At RISD, Maeda is leading the “STEAM movement” to add “Art” to turn STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education and research into steam.

Jane McGonigal (INTERACTIVE DESIGN) Jane McGonigal, PhD is the author of the New York Times best-selling Reality is Broken: Why Games Make Us Better and How They Can Change the World, as well as a world-renowned designer of games designed to improve real lives and solve real problems. She is the Chief Creative Officer of SuperBetter Labs, a social venture based in San Francisco. She holds a PhD in performance studies from the University of California, Berkeley and is highly sought after as a keynote speaker for events with global reach, including TED, the Game Developers Conference, SXSW, Google Zeitgeist and the 2012 World Economic Forum at Davos. Bill Moggridge (INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT) Bill Moggridge is the Director of the Smithsonian’s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum in New York. He oversees the only museum in the United States devoted exclusively to historic and contemporary design. Moggridge is credited with designing the first laptop computer, the Grid Compass, in 1981. He describes his career as having three phases, first as a designer, second as a leader of design teams and third as a communicator. Alison Moore (CONCEPTS) Alison is Senior Vice President, Digital Platforms, for Home Box Office, responsible for overseeing the strategy, development and operation of HBO’s multiplatform digital products: HBO/MAX GO, HBO.com, Cinemax.com, HBO Social Media platforms, as well as HBO/MAX On Demand and Affiliate Product initiatives. Dave Morin (SERVICE DESIGN) Dave is the CEO and co-founder of Path, a smartphone-based journal that fosters a sense of intimacy by limiting the number of people with whom you can connect. Before starting Path, Morin was the Senior Platform Manager at Facebook where he was a co-inventor of the revolutionary Facebook Platform. He is also an angel investor and advisor. Mauro Porcini (TRANSPORTATION DESIGN) Mauro is Chief Design Officer of the 3M Corporation. Mauro manages 3M’s design strategies and projects, leading internal teams based around the world, and collaborating with a broad variety of renowned external partners. Working closely with the company’s business and R&D leaders, Mauro’s mission is the one of evolving and nurturing the corporation’s internal design culture, leveraging 3M’s technology heritage and its portfolio of solid strategic brands to produce innovation and growth with a new experience-driven approach. Melody Roberts (SERVICE DESIGN) Melody is the Senior Director, Experience Design Innovation at McDonald’s Corporation. Over the past five years, Roberts has integrated experience design into the practice of innovation at the corporation. Today she leads strategic cross-functional initiatives, manages the experience design team, and consults to disseminate design and innovation best practices company-wide.

Margaret G. Stewart (STUDENT DESIGN) Margaret is the Director of Product Design at Facebook. Prior to her current role, she was the Director of User Experience for YouTube as well as a role in leading Search and Consumer Products UX at Google. Margaret has been a practitioner and manager in the field of User Experience for over 15 years. Over the course of her career, Margaret has led the design teams for 5 top 10 most visited websites in the world. Lisa Strausfeld (2-D DESIGN) Lisa Strausfeld is the Global Head of Data Visualization at Bloomberg and the CEO of Major League Politics (MLP), which she founded in April of 2011. Prior to founding MLP, Lisa was a partner at Pentagram where she and her team specialized in digital information projects including the design of large-scale media installations, software prototypes and user interfaces, signage and websites. Her clients included One Laptop per Child, GE, the Museum of Arts and Design in New York, Bloomberg LP, MIT and the New York Times. Matt Webb (CONSUMER PRODUCTS) Matt is CEO and Principal at the design consultancy BERG. He and his firm work with companies to research and develop their technologies and strategy, primarily by finding opportunities in networks and physical things. BERG has designed numerous products including Mag+, Suwappu, and the Little Printer. Max Wolff (INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT) Max Wolff is the Director of Design at Lincoln. His extensive luxury and global automotive design experience has taken him from Australia to Asia and America. Wolff previously worked for General Motors, where he held key design positions, including assignments with Cadillac, Holden and GM Daewoo. He will help the Lincoln team expand and enhance its brand lineup, which will include seven all-new or significantly refreshed vehicles in the next four years and its first-ever C-segment vehicle.