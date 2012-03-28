Giant Infographics in Grand Central Terminal Summarize A World Of Finance Data

If you’re a commuter in NYC, you may have come across it already. But right now, the Financial Times is presenting Graphic World , a brilliant 3-D projection that seems to sink into the walls of Grand Central Terminal by data viz guru David McCandless.

Inspired by the Billion Dollar O Gram, each of the three works features a blocky motif, a cubed recession projected onto the stone walls of the terminal. And every part of the imagery seems to stem from that chunky geometric frame. “The vibe was very much about data, which has a digital, grid-like, matrix-esque quality about it,” McCandless explains to Co.Design. “Then there was the playful, creative angle, like kids’ toy blocks. So, all together, blocks seemed a natural fit.”

The Global Economy

A global breakdown of the value, and human cost, behind a dollar. (You’ll learn that China has more legally promised paid vacation–five days a year–than the U.S., which has none.) You’ll also enjoy the adorable, toy-like cabs.

Recession and Recovery

The economy is lousy, yes, but U.S. corporate profits are up, businesses have cash reserves, and the small startups of today are likely to do well if and when the world returns to normal. The highlight comes at about 1:20 in when you see piles of cash buried beneath skyscrapers.

Money Talks