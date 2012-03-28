With Kinect, Dancing Is Converted Into Animated Sand

Artists Daniel Franke and Cedric Kiefer used Kinect to record a dancer’s movements to Machinefabriek’s spooky electronic track “Kreukeltape.” Then, they strung together the images to create a 3-D point cloud of her body in 3ds Max. Made of 22,000 points, the cloud has the fragile fury of a sandstorm, as the dancer dips and shimmies and flails her limbs all over the place. It’s Pina, with a touch of The Mummy thrown in.

[Images courtesy of Daniel Franke; h/t Creative Applications]