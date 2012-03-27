Photographer Breaks Into Schools, Takes Poetic Pics Of Empty Playgrounds

The photographs here, by Australian-born Ward Roberts , shouldn’t be as mesmerizing as they are. They’re pictures of empty playgrounds , for chrissake. How exciting can that be?

Pretty exciting, actually. First, there’s his method for getting the photos: He breaks into schools. Mostly, he’s stealth about it and doesn’t get caught. But sometimes he does:

I found a university in Hong Kong that had amazing surrounding buildings and a rooftop, which, from previous experience, normally features a court. I entered the university and was immediately told by the security guard that I had to stay on ground level. Ignoring this warning I headed straight up to the roof. When I reached the roof I noticed a suitable tennis court next door on top of a sports club. I headed back down and was caught by the same security guard to which he shouted ‘pok gai jai!’ (street-tripping bastard).

Then, there are the photographs themselves–crisp, bleached-out landscapes of tennis and basketball courts framed by sherbet-colored highrises and an occasional glimpse of sky. He uses a Hasselblad 503CW, and likes to shoot when it’s overcast, especially during the winter in Hong Kong (where he lived for several years) because of “its hazy skies.”

The framing is key. Some of his photos are so tightly cropped, they resemble abstract paintings, like this lovely shot of a wet basketball court:

Others give you more breathing room.

But he still excises important details–tops of towers, the entire second half of a tennis court–that typically make for a “complete” composition, as if freeing viewers to fill in the rest with their own memories and experiences. Maybe that explains the aching sense of nostalgia these evoke. This shot makes me think of my childhood in suburban California, even though I didn’t grow up in a tower, rarely saw palm trees, and never, ever played basketball:

As it happens, the series was inspired by Roberts’s own nostalgia. “When I was younger I’d often spend a lot of time playing tennis, soccer, and basketball with friends,” he says. “We’d break into schools on the weekend just to play sport(s). I was curious to find out if this is still a popular activity.”