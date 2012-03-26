A Brain-Breaking Typeface Where Every Letter Is An Optical Illusion

If you like typography and appreciate the mind-bending genius of M.C. Escher, this typeface has no equal: An alphabet made entirely of “undecidable” figures, two-dimensional objects that look like 3-D projections but, on closer examination, are geometrically impossible.

Frustro is the work of Martzi Hegedűs, a 25-year-old graphic designer at the Hungarian University of Fine Arts who was inspired to create a typeface inspired by Escher. “At the beginning I did not expect Frustro to be used,” he tells Co.Design. “However, I started to make it as a computer font just for the challenge.” He’s now finalizing an OpenType version, which he hopes to make available more widely. Hegedűs has done a fine job of producing perfectly legible letters that still meet the “impossible” criteria.

Proceed with caution–there are 26 characters to challenge your optic nerves, not just a measly Penrose triangle.