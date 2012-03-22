Too Hot For iTunes: A Hilarious App That Turns Basic Shapes Into Porn

We throw the word “porn” around a lot when it’s not a sexual thing. Food porn, car porn–any time that we’re mindlessly enjoying the aesthetics of something photographed beautifully, we call it “porn.” And that’s somewhat ironic, as real porn is traditionally photographed horribly.

Geometric Porn, by artist Luciano Foglia, is not just a collection of shapes that celebrate the aesthetics of circles and squares for math nerds. It’s porn. It’s actual, hilarious, penetrating, ejaculating porn that you shouldn’t watch at work. And that’s just what it’s meant to be.

So why would any of us be surprised when, as an app, Geometric Porn finds itself rejected by Apple? Here’s their reasoning:

Apps that present excessively objectionable or crude content will be rejected. We found that many audiences would find your app concept objectionable, which is not in compliance with the App Store Review Guidelines.

Foglia himself describes the project in few words, as “Something abstract existing in thought or as an idea but not having a physical or concrete existence. Visual geometry containing the non-explicit description of sexual organs or activity.”

Note, at this point, you’re thinking, huh, it’s just abstract art. There’s nothing porny about abstract art! Then Foglia adds: “Arising in the mind it intends to stimulate erotic rather than aesthetic or emotional feelings.” In other words, Foglia has knowingly, entirely intentionally created abstract erotic content (or highfalutin porn).

And whereas Animal and Gizmodo have both interpreted Foglia’s publication of the app’s rejection as a red flag of censorship in which Foglia is the victim, I actually see the opposite. Foglia is repurposing Apple’s predictable, prude response as a certificate of authenticity to his art–and a means to sell funny T-shirts–cementing the fact that he has indeed created pornography (or at least “crude content”) from the simplest of shapes.

Foglia baited Apple to admit that circles can be every bit as erotic as nipples. And indeed, I’ll never look at the iPhone’s Home Button the same way again.