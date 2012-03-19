How Do You Market A Breakthrough Camera Like The Lytro? Very, Very Cleverly

The first thing you need to know about owning the newfangled Lytro camera is that it’s a lot like owning an adorable new puppy. Take it out in public and strangers will walk up to you, cooing about how cute it is and, perhaps, asking to play with it. (As for how well it helps to pick up strangers–that will require more research.) People you never talk to in the office will come over to your desk and strike up conversations about it. And you’ll end up answering questions that don’t really go anywhere, like, “Oh, you got one?” Obviously, yes!

That alone should tell you a bit about what makes the Lytro so alluring at this early stage of development: It’s a chance to own a significant leap forward in photography. As opposed to other cameras, which focus on only one object at a time, the Lytro doesn’t need to be focused at all. It’s a true point and shoot, which allows you to simply capture a moment, without having to figure out if you really got it right.

Does that mean it’s the best camera in the world? Absolutely not: Like a lot of early-stage, potentially breakthrough gadgets, it offers a trade-off between basic limitations and tantalizing possibilities. And, for those business heads among us, it offers a rather fascinating little glimpse into how you sell and market something truly unique in the age of Facebook and Twitter.

If Lytro turns out to be a success, everyone will assume that it was driven by triumphant, breakthrough tech. But in these early days, Lytro’s success is predicated on two simpler factors. One is that unique form factor. Unlike any other camera in the world, you hold it like a spyglass. Your entire posture changes. So anyone looking at you realizes that you’re not using any regular camera. And in so doing, you become a walking advertisement for Lytro. That unique posture is the reason so many strangers notice you when you use it. Here’s a typical conversation you can expect to have:

Stranger: Oh that camera’s so cool! You: Oh yeah, I just got it. Stranger: How does it work? You: Well you see …

You unwittingly become the camera’s best salesman. But maybe the smartest thing about the Lytro is that this experience is precisely replicated in the online world. The only way to see Lytro’s pictures is in the software that comes with the camera–without it, you couldn’t fiddle around with different focus points. Within the software is a seamless path to exporting your photos to Facebook. Once your photos are posted, your friends can play around with the Lytro image. And, if they want to find out more about Lytro, they can, of course, click through to arrive at the company’s homepage. “It does drive quite a bit of traffic,” Eric Cheng, Lytro’s director of photography, tells Co.Design. “But we’re not overselling it because that upsets the community.” But they are, nonetheless, turning every single Lytro user into a viral spreader of the technology, with each and every Lytro photo they post to Facebook. Very clever indeed.