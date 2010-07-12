ArkHippo Transforms Your iPhone 4 into a Brick-like Block of Croc

Part speech-bubble, part old-school Ericsson mobile (before they got Sony-ed), the ArkHippo is a gigantic phone case for the iPhone 4 that for most smartphone users is probably more thumbs down than thumbs up. It’s made from the same material as those heinous Crocs shoes, and it resembles the polystyrene protection that comes with larger bits of tech packaging.

But you’ve got to admit that, in these times of tiny tech, the ArkHippo maybe has something that all the other iPhone protection devices doesn’t: it gives you hands-free calling without the earphones. It also acts as a stand, an inflatable sumo wrestler’s suit after an infuriating call from someone you didn’t particularly want to speak to, and lets you locate your phone easily in your purse should your outfit be pocket-free. Check the video below for more proof.

It’s coming soon, say the makers, who are probably bouncing the idea around the Web to see just how many people are interested in it. But given that anti-spacesaving handsets were a bit of a hit three years back, you might be surprised at just how many people plump for something like this. Maybe that case’s faux antenna might just do something good for the iPhone’s reception issues.