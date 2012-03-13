Amazing Metal Furniture Tricks Your Eye Into Thinking It’s Delicate Fabric

At first glimpse, Kiki van Eijk ‘s Textile Sketch low table looks like a flimsy piece of felt that’d collapse if you blew on it. Not the most desirable quality in a table, of course. But look a little closer, and you’ll notice that it’s a masterful illusion: The fabric is actually solid, heavy metal.

The table is part of a new furniture collection that Van Eijk, a Dutch designer, developed for an exhibit in the Netherlands on breaching the divide between 2-D and 3-D design. Her goal: to capture the delicate nature of fabric using metal, one of the least delicate materials around. So she set about “laser-cutting lace, 3D laser-cutting piping, welding and blow-torching fringe, coating gold and nickel thread, and even attempting to fluff-up a metal pillow!”

Looks like the metal pillow didn’t make the final cut, which is jut as well. You’d hate for some poor, deliriously exhausted old sap to dive into bed, only to wind up with a shiner. The rest of the Textile Sketch collection is on view at the Museum of the Image in Breda until April 15. More info here.

[Images courtesy of Kiki van Eijk]