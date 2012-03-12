Tom Dixon’s New Lamp Throws A Magical Matrix Of Shadows

Tom Dixon loves a shiny metal pendant. The British designer has made them in all kinds of shapes –from the teardrop to the pill–but none is as eye-catching as his Etch Web: a faceted, open-structure globe that has the fine intricacy of a spider web and the geometric symmetry of a buckyball.

The detailed pattern, consisting of 60 irregular pentagons, is achieved with an acid-etching process similar to that used in manufacturing circuit boards. Despite its size (26 inches), the aluminum shade–made with an acid-etching process similar to that used to manufacture circuit boards–weighs just a little over two pounds. It’s not for sale quite yet, but we’ll let you know when it is.